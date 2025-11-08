Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 747 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

