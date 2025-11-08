Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 9,010 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $177.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

