Nvwm LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Nvwm LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,586.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

