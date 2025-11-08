Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $6,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,311.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,401.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

