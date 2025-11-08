JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.23% from the stock’s current price.

ACVA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research downgraded ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 39.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

