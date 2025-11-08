Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 179.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 79,933 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 186.6% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 129,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 100,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $251,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,044.40. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,008 shares in the company, valued at $27,683,452.56. The trade was a 19.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 251,520 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,122 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

