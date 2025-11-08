JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 85 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 95 to GBX 104 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.67.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

