Noble Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for V2X

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for V2X in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $55.60 on Friday. V2X has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 239.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 140.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

