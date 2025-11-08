FY2025 EPS Forecast for Precision BioSciences Cut by Analyst

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.57). The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 233.77% and a negative net margin of 11,977.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,242 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.