DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of BLDR FY2025 Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $6.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.69.

BLDR opened at $109.36 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $194.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

