Q4 EPS Estimate for Intact Financial Increased by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$312.00 to C$318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$317.91.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$280.17 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$250.28 and a 12 month high of C$317.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$267.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$288.49. The firm has a market cap of C$49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

