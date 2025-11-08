Aviva PLC Has $106.19 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,944 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $106,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,199,000 after purchasing an additional 412,624 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average is $209.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.