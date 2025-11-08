Burford Capital’s (BUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 price objective on the stock.

LON BUR opened at GBX 673 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 868.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 947.16. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 643.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

