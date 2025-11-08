US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Shares Up 4% – What’s Next?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.60 and last traded at GBX 28.60. Approximately 17,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 50,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50.
US Solar Fund Trading Up 4.0%
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.09.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
