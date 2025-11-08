Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Integer were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 530,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Integer by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 319,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 317,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 307,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Integer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Bank of America lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, CEO Payman Khales purchased 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.94 per share, for a total transaction of $203,067.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,853.10. This represents a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $68.24 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.