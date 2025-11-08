Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $295,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.99. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

