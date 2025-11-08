SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 4,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

