Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cabot were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cabot by 318.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,498,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after buying an additional 174,921 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 389,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 172,410 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $12,365,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cabot by 279.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

