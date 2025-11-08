Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fraport from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
