Berenberg Bank Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 412

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 406 to GBX 412 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 to GBX 440 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.67.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 382.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 319.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 417.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current year.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

