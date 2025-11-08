Berenberg Bank Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 412

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 406 to GBX 412 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.
MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 to GBX 440 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.67.
Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current year.
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
