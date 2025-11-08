Aviva PLC Buys 118,521 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,521 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.3% in the second quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

