iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.34. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.