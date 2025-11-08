iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.34. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.