Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

NOC stock opened at $569.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

