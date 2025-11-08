iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $668.29 and its 200-day moving average is $630.11. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

