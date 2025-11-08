Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $54,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 12,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 426,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,296. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $621.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $726.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

