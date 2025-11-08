CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.07 and a 12-month high of $319.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

