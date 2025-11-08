Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

