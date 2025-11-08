Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

