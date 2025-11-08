Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raelipskie Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

