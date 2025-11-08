Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

MBB stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.