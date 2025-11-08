Florin Court Capital LLP Increases Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF $IBUY

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises about 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 406.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $331,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

