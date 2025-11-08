Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 452,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $348.12 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $372.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

