Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 31,929 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,811,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.69.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.8%

ZS opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

