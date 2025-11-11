Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Repay has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $155,407.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 193,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,903.48. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

