FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:CNQ Increased by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a C$47.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.40.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.82 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 895,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,323,772. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.55, for a total transaction of C$204,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,184,805.75. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,415,815. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

