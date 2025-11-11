Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 34,051 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ZBH opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

