TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Delek US Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 7,331.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

