Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 16,000 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Invitation Home by 49.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.16.
Invitation Home Price Performance
Shares of INVH opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitation Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.11%.
About Invitation Home
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
