Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

