FY2026 EPS Forecast for Targa Resources Raised by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will earn $10.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.16. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.