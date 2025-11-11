Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COGT. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 119.0%

COGT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 77.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,401,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

