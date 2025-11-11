HC Wainwright Predicts Innoviva’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innoviva in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innoviva’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

INVA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.0%

Innoviva stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.31 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,676,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 1,275,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Innoviva by 870.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,332,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,779,000 after buying an additional 1,195,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 85.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,708,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 786,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,066,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 391,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

