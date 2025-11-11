VeraBank N.A. Sells 536 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 44.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $459.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $478.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.