Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,219 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $393.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.09 and its 200 day moving average is $436.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $387.77 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

