Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 2,041 FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $13,333,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.22. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The firm had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

