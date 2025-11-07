Zacks Research Upgrades Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) to “Strong-Buy”

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HLIO opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.78. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

