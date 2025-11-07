13,800 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. $S Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SentinelOne by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 136,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 71.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.34 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $425,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 928,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,339.47. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,947.84. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 381,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,472 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

