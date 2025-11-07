Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF $BGLD

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

