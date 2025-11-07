SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $85,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

