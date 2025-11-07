Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.0% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.6%

BATS NOBL opened at $100.88 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.